The Big Gig is back! Summerfest opens June 23

Milwaukee’s Summerfest returns to its summer schedule for 2022 (after shifting to the fall in 2021) starting today in Milwaukee.

Here’s the scoop on the 2022 Big Gig:

Summerfest 101

Billing itself as “the world’s largest music festival and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration,” Summerfest features the 23,000 capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater, plus 11 additional stages, a huge selection of food and beverages, marketplaces and interactive exhibits.

When

Thursday-Saturday on three consecutive weekends: June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9. The festival is open noon to midnight daily.

Where

Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive on Milwaukee’s Downtown lakefront.

Cost

The $125 Power Pass includes one admission for all nine days; a 6-Day Pass is $105; a 3-Day Pass is $60.

Daily admission is $25 for adults.

Daily admission is $20 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $6 for children (10 and younger); those tickets are only available at the gate. Children age 2 and younger get in free. To buy tickets and to download the 2022 lineup poster, go to summerfest.com.

No cash!

Summerfest is a cashless festival. No cash will be accepted at the box offices or on the grounds. Reverse cash machines will be available.

Headliners

Justin Bieber — the festival headliner on June 24 — has postponed his tour due to health issues. There's no replacement headliner that night, but you can find plenty of options on the festival's other stages.

— the festival headliner on June 24 — has postponed his tour due to health issues. There's no replacement headliner that night, but you can find plenty of options on the festival's other stages. Summerfest headliners include: June 23: Jason Aldean, with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan. June 25: Lil Wayne, with Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan. June 30: Disturbed, with Lamb of God, Chevelle and New Medicine. July 1: Machine Kelly and Avril Lavigne. July 2: Halsey with The Marias and Abby Roberts. July 7: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick. July 8: Backstreet Boys. July 9: Thomas Rhett, with Ryan Hurd and Rhett Akins. Remember: You need a ticket (not just general festival admission) to attend a concert at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Family fun

Cool off at the “Splash Pad.” Kids of all ages can splash and play the day away while keeping cool.

Kids of all ages can splash and play the day away while keeping cool. The Big Bang fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, (hey -- that's TONIGHT!) to kick off this year’s festival. Staying home? You can watch the taped show at 10:30 p.m. on WISN-Channel 12.

go off at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, to kick off this year’s festival. Staying home? You can watch the taped show at 10:30 p.m. on WISN-Channel 12. The Summerfest Parade steps off at 3 p.m. on June 24 and 30 and July 2 and 7 (and at 4 p.m. on July 9), starting at the south end of Henry Maier Festival Park at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt and completing a full lap of the grounds. Visitors are encouraged to join the parade.

steps off at 3 p.m. on June 24 and 30 and July 2 and 7 (and at 4 p.m. on July 9), starting at the south end of Henry Maier Festival Park at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt and completing a full lap of the grounds. Visitors are encouraged to join the parade. Up, up and away: the Skyglider — a Summerfest tradition, offering scenic views and a ride over the grounds — is back in action this year. One-way and round-trip fares are available.

— a Summerfest tradition, offering scenic views and a ride over the grounds — is back in action this year. One-way and round-trip fares are available. Wheel in the sky keep on turning: The festival's Ferris Wheel is open from noon to 11:30 p.m. daily on the south end of the grounds.

is open from noon to 11:30 p.m. daily on the south end of the grounds. Milwaukee Brewers Tailgate Party: Head to the Sportzone at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, to cheer on the Milwaukee Brewers as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburg at 3:05 p.m. Fans can listen to a live broadcast of the game from WTMJ 620 AM and interact with the Milwaukee Brewers Street Team, Bernie Brewer and Barrelman. Also at the Sportzone, challenge your friends to a game of cornhole, giant Jenga, or giant Connect-4.

Water, water everywhere

From noon to 6 p.m. each day of Summerfest, visitors can join All Blue Planet and the Freedom Boat Club to learn about ways to connect with the water.

Activities include:

A free acoustic concert with country music star Rodney Atkins, 5:45 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on a Lowe boat on the water, playing for everyone on the shore.

5:45 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on a Lowe boat on the water, playing for everyone on the shore. Free boat rides compliments of Freedom Boat Club, the largest membership boat club in the world. Sign up between noon and 5 p.m. Trips will leave the dock every 30 minutes.

BoatClass will be hosting an “on-water classroom” to learn more about boating.

On select days, attendees will learn how to cast a fishing line at targets through CatchCo.

Free on-water paddleboard demonstrations with Hyperlite.

"Water Talks" each day will provide insight on how you can get closer to the water every day.

An All Blue Planet Showcase tent with prizes and giveaways each day.

Planning your visit

If you’re planning to visit Summerfest, download the Official Summerfest App to keep up on all the information you need to help plan your day.

