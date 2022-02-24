The Huntertones perform March 8 at Carthage College

KENOSHA — The Huntertones — billed as a high-energy horn-driven group that blends jazz, funk, soul, hip-hop, R&B, and rock music — will perform 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The Huntertones are known for a high-energy sound featuring what group members call "genre-bending composition and unconventional covers."

Adding depth and contrast to their live set, Huntertones shift from a six-piece ensemble to a trio featuring saxophone, sousaphone and beat-boxing — keeping their listeners’ eyes and ears open at every turn.

The band formed at The Ohio State University and first performed at a house on Hunter Avenue, thus inspiring the group's name.

The group has since relocated to New York City and released three albums, including their latest release, “Passport” — a collection of songs inspired by their experiences sharing music with people from all over the world.

To date, the Huntertones have performed in more than 20 countries worldwide.

Individually, members of the Huntertones have collaborated with top artists in pop, jazz, soul and musical theater, including working with Jon Batiste and Stay Human, O.A.R., Snarky Puppy, Stevie Wonder, Andy Grammer, Ed Sheeran, Allen Stone, Gary Clark Jr., Phillip Phillips, We Banjo 3 and Umphrey’s McGee.

As band members have said: "What started as a group of classmates finding a voice has developed into a highly collaborative group of musicians traveling, sharing and growing together. Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music for all ages."

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $5 for students. Go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Note: A free livestream option is also available for people who prefer to watch the show online from home.

