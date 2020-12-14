"The Nutcracker" goes virtual

The Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts presents its seventh annual production of "The Nutcracker" this weekend.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's show will be performed without an in-person audience.

Instead, audience members can watch online from home by purchasing a live link to the show.

The show, which is performed annually around the globe, features world-famous music by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The local production is "complete with dancing mice, toy soldiers, sugarplums, magic and more," according to show organizers.

Students from the Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts are performing the show at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The full-length production features audience favorites like the exquisite snow scene (complete with “real” snowfall) and the Land of Sweets, known for its Sugar Plum Fairy.

"After nearly four months of rehearsals, the dancers are excited to bring this version of the iconic ballet to life," organizers said. "The performances include students as young as 6 years old, with lead roles danced by high school students."