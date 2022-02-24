 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Play at Carthage College

"The Revolutionists" opening Feb. 25 at Carthage College

KENOSHA — The setting might be the French Revolution, but the themes are contemporary.

Which makes “The Revolutionists” so fascinating, said Nora Carroll, who is directing the show at Carthage College.

“The role of women in a revolution is a huge theme in this story,” she said during a rehearsal break at the college's Wartburg Theater. “It’s still relevant — so relevant — today as women gain a voice in politics and in how the government should be run.”

During a revolution, she added, “The question becomes: What does this revolution do for me, for my freedom? For women in general? For Black women? For queer people?”

The action centers on four real women who lived during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror (1793-1794), though the story is fictionalized.

The women are playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, iconic former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle. They are, in playwright Lauren Gunderson's words "on a mission to change the world, starting with fighting for freedom and equality in Paris."

Of the women depicted in the show, Carroll — and the Carthage students on stage — had only heard of Marie Antoinette, the French queen who famously lost her head during the revolution.

“That’s sort of a joke in the play,” Carroll said, “that no one had heard of these other women.”

Even though De Gouge was a playwright, and Carroll herself is an actor, director and playwright, "I had never heard of her, and I spent years in theater school," Carroll said. "You see how history buries certain voices.”

This is also a reminder, she added, “that female playwrights have been around for hundreds of years. Sometimes people think women have only been writing plays for the past 20 years.”

Finding the humor

Though “Revolutionists” does feature a guillotine and beheadings, it is billed as a dark comedy.

“If there’s a joke, we lean into it,” Carroll said. “We bring out the humor because I think we need that right now.”

Likewise, though the subject matter may be dark, the production itself “has been a really good time,” Carroll said. “There hasn’t been one rehearsal where we’re not laughing.”

As for the audience, Carroll said “The Revolutionists” is “hilarious and classical but also so relevant,” adding that “March is Women’s History Month, so you can kick it off by spending some time with these bad-ass women.”

The playwright, Carroll said, “is asking us ‘what kind of citizen do you want to be?’ You can sit back and watch what’s happening, or you can find a way to be more active. I think she’s nudging us toward action."

The cast

"The Revolutionists" play has four characters, but Carroll cast five Carthage students in the production.

Two actors are sharing the role of Olympe De Gouge, a French playwright and political activist whose writings on women's rights and abolitionism reached a large audience in various countries.

“Both of them were brilliant when they came to audition,” she said of Sophie Michalski and Becca Robertson. “They’re doing quite different takes on the character, so I thought, why not cast them both?”

The two are alternating performances.

The rest of the cast is: Zoe Gatz as Charlotte Corday, an assassin; Natalie Lall as Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle; and Caitlin Preuss as Queen Marie Antoinette.

Theater of Inclusion

Nora Carroll joined Carthage College last fall as an artist-in-residence, focusing in particular on the Theater of Inclusion.

So far, so good, she said.

“It’s going very well, slowly but surely,” she said. “We’re doing small things to generate conversations, with plans to do more in our second year.”

Having conversations that cover difficult subjects like racial tensions “is uncomfortable,” Carroll said. “Part of our focus here is on making people feel comfortable enough to have these discussions.”

Outside of the classroom, the theater program is looking to connect with the general public.

"There’s power in getting people to come together in the theater for a few hours," she said. "Those people in that space will never get together like that again. There’s power in that. It’s a great equalizer.”

If you go

What: “The Revolutionists”

Where: The Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive in Kenosha

When: Feb. 25 through March 5. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 25-26 and March 3-5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. 

Details: Lauren Gunderson's 2018 comedy/drama is during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror (1793-1794) and tells the stories of four women who lived during that time. The play is described as "both darkly hilarious and rebellious,” about legacy, terrorism, feminism and friendship.

Tickets: $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Call 262-551-6661 or go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/box-office.

Meet Nora Carroll

At Carthage College: Chicago theater veteran Nora Carroll is the artist-in-residence for the theater department, focusing on the college's Theatre of Inclusion program.

Education: Carroll attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and earned her Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of San Diego.

On TV: Carroll has had roles on NBC's "Chicago P.D." (2014) and "Chicago Fire" (2012). Both series film in Chicago.

On stage: Her credits include work with the Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, The Old Globe, The Public Theater, Centinela Prison in San Diego, Metropolitan Detention Center in New York and Armory Women’s Shelter in Manhattan.

Settling in: Before coming to the college as an artist in residence, Carroll had never been to the campus before. “It’s beautiful here,” she said. “I love the campus, but my favorite aspect of Carthage is the students. They’ve really embraced me, and I appreciate it.”

