"The Thanksgiving Play" opens Dec. 3 at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — Thanksgiving may be over for another year, but Brian Gill hopes you saved room for dessert, in the form of a tart holiday satire.

Gill is directing "The Thanksgiving Play," a comedy about a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists who are scrambling to create an elementary school pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month — all without offending anyone.

The show opens Friday night at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Main Stage Theater.

Directing a show that takes a decidedly caustic look at the holiday hasn't affected Gill's personal feelings about Thanksgiving, he said.

"I've been fortunate enough to be cynical about this holiday for a very long time," he explained. "One of the things I enjoy about the play is that the playwright doesn't pull her punches with anybody. She pokes fun at the idea of 'performative wokeness' — these people are so aware of the dangers of being offensive that they can't do anything at all.

"As for me," he added, "I made the choice that Thanksgiving is about spending time with those closest to me — my wife and my sons — but I don't sermonize about this holiday. I just accept it for what it is and don't take it to either of the extremes. The play does make me continue to think about the dangers of not honestly talking about things like the bloody history of something like Thanksgiving. By not talking about it, you're driving that history into the dark and causing resentments."

Playwright Larissa FastHorse calls her comedy "a biting examination of well-meaning political correctness and the awkwardness of culturally appropriative missteps."

Gill, who has been a working actor in this area for more than three decades, said the time is right for such a show.

"I love satire, and I think satire is desperately needed now, with so many people locked into viewpoints that 'it's either this or that, nothing in between.' Satire has a great way of treating everyone equally."

Gill also "found it fascinating that the playwright is a Native American, and she said the only way she could get one of her plays produced was to write a play about four white people. She hit this level of frustration, and this comedy is an act of defiance to make her point. There are great little jokes in the show about this subject."

Small cast, big fun

There are just four actors in the show — students Savanah Andershock, Ben Brewer, Samantha Feiler and Colton Smith — and such a small cast comes with its own advantages and challenges.

"This is definitely the smallest cast I've ever directed, and it's been delightful," said Gill, who started at UW-Parkside in 2011 as a guest artist and is now an adjunct professor. "The students I cast have been ready to rock since Day 1, and it's been very collaborative and delightful."

The students, he added, "are having a ball, as far as I know. It's been fun watching the four of them grow closer to each other and just really play with the characters."

Audience members, Gill said, "will enjoy a fun evening of live theater. And, if you want to stay home and keep enjoying holiday leftovers, you can livestream it."

