Tinseltown showing spooky films through Nov. 5

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is hosting “Cinemark Fright Nights” through Nov. 5.

Halloween season movies that will be shown include: Halloween family favorites “Beetlejuice” (Oct. 8), “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 8) and the animated musical “Coco” (Oct. 8-15); the animated “Nightmare Before Christmas” (Oct. 16-22), the 2018 horror film “Halloween” (Oct. 16-22); the 2019 animated film “The Addams Family” (Oct. 23-29) and the 1984 classic “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (Oct. 23-29).

The film festival wraps up with “The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before” (Oct. 30-Nov. 5). This version of the 1973 horror movie was first released in 2000 and includes additions and changes, including a slightly different opening, new digital effects and sound effects. For this version, the movie’s original ending has been restored.

The Cinemark chain is also giving away 1,000 of its Private Watch Parties, through www.cinemark.com or the Cinemark app. A “Private Watch Party” for up to 20 guests costs $99. The chance to win a private screening starts at 10:31 Friday morning (Oct. 9).