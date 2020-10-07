Tinseltown showing spooky films through Nov. 5

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is hosting “Cinemark Fright Nights” through Nov. 5.
Halloween season movies that will be shown include: Halloween family favorites “Beetlejuice” (Oct. 8), “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 8) and the animated musical “Coco” (Oct. 8-15); the animated “Nightmare Before Christmas” (Oct. 16-22), the 2018 horror film “Halloween” (Oct. 16-22); the 2019 animated film “The Addams Family” (Oct. 23-29) and the 1984 classic “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (Oct. 23-29).
The film festival wraps up with “The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before” (Oct. 30-Nov. 5). This version of the 1973 horror movie was first released in 2000 and includes additions and changes, including a slightly different opening, new digital effects and sound effects. For this version, the movie’s original ending has been restored.
The Cinemark chain is also giving away 1,000 of its Private Watch Parties, through www.cinemark.com or the Cinemark app. A “Private Watch Party” for up to 20 guests costs $99. The chance to win a private screening starts at 10:31 Friday morning (Oct. 9).
For a chance to win a Private Watch Party, go to the Tinseltown Theatre page on www.cinemark.com or the app and select any Private Watch Party showtime on Oct. 31. The first 1,000 individuals to check out with a Halloween Private Watch Party will get the party for free.
Note: Face masks are mandatory at Tinseltown for all customers and may only be removed for eating and drinking. Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.
The “Fright Night” movies and the “Comeback Classic” film tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 1 to 11 and senior citizens, age 62 and older. Concession prices are lower, too, for a limited time. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
