Trees on Parade returns to Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — The Annual Trees on Parade and holiday shopping event "is back in full force this year," according to organizers.

The event is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4, at St. John the Evangelist Community Center, 700 N. Lake Ave.

"There will be craft and retail vendors so you can shop local for unique Christmas gifts, with no shipping costs or empty shelves," organizers said.

The event features a Decorated Tree Contest, Gingerbread House Contest, Ugly Sweater Contest, music by DJ Keith on Saturday and "food and fun."

This year's theme is "Disney Christmas."

Want to visit with Santa Claus? The jolly old elf will be at Trees on Parade on Friday, after the Village Tree Lighting and until 7:30 p.m. Visitors can also meet with Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Trees on Parade.

The Village Tree Lighting is 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, with “Carols in the Park” featuring students from local schools before the tree lighting. Hot chocolate will be available from the Boy Scouts.

Santa Claus and a Village of Twin Lakes Representative will light the tree and then Santa will ride a firetruck to the Parade of Trees to meet with children until 7:30 p.m.

Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite trees, gingerbread houses and ugly sweaters at Trees on Parade.

Coming up: On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosts the second annual Scavenger Hunt, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event attracted 150 participants in 2020, officials said.

Contact the Twin Lakes Chamber and Business Association at 262-877-2220 or email info@twinlakeschamber.co for scavenger hunt details and registration forms.

Also: Every paid admission to the Parade of Trees receives a raffle ticket. The door prize this year is a Fire Tablet, donated by Complete Water Solutions in Twin Lakes.

