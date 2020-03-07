Tremper bands to perform Collage Concert on Wednesday

The Tremper High School Bands will present a Collage Concert at 7 Wednesday night (March 11) in the Tremper High School Auditorium.

The concert will include ensembles performed by members of the Tremper bands as well as selections by the Red and Blue Jazz Ensembles.

The Tremper Bands are under the direction of Kathryn Ripley.

The concert will begin with the Concert Band Brass Choir performing a movement from “The Water Music” by George Frederic Handel, arranged by Robert King.

Other featured ensembles will include: Woodwind Ensembles, Brass Choirs, Percussion Ensembles and Saxophone Choir.

The Tremper Red Jazz Ensemble will be performing “Blues in the Closet” by Oscar Pettiford, arranged by Mark Taylor, and “Slim Chickens” by Kris Berg. The Tremper Blue Jazz Ensemble will perform “Switch in Time” by Sammy Nestico and “Madrid” by Erik Morales.

Tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens, and $8 for a family pass and will be available at the door.

