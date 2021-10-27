Troupe to perform ‘Witches Dance’

KENOSHA — Women in Motion will perform its annual Halloween season "Witches Dance" at numerous locations Saturday and Sunday.

The dance troupe, which performs routines to raise money for local charities, is performing:

Noon Saturday at the Daily Dose Café, 6010 40th Ave.

12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Kenosha Awakening: Spiritual Market at the Rhode Center of the Arts, 514 56th St.

1 p.m. Saturday at Scoops Ice Cream & Candy, 5711 Eighth Ave.

7:30 p.m. Saturday at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.

Also on Saturday: Look for pop-up performances on Sixth Avenue during "Trick or Treat on Sixth Avenue."

Sunday's performances include:

11 a.m. at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, site of the Garden of Eatin' 5K Run/alk.

6:30 p.m. at Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St.

7:30 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

Based on the German group Wolfschagen Hexenbrut, the group is performing is “Witches Dance” outdoors, weather permitting.

Performances are free. The group is collecting donations this year for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit group that builds and donates beds to children who need them.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.