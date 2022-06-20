'Tuesdays at the Shell' opens season on July 5

KENOSHA- The 2022 "Tuesdays at the Shell" concert series at Pennoyer Park begins on July 5 with a performance by the Jill Plaisted Band.

The free music series is hosted by Musicians Assisting Advancing.

The free concerts take place at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, July 5 through Aug. 30, at the Pennoyer Park band shell, located on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street on Kenosha's lakefront.

Food and soft drinks are available for purchase at the concerts.

The 2022 lineup features:

July 5: Jill Plaisted Band

Jill Plaisted Band July 12: Mitch the Lip and Side Hustle Band

Mitch the Lip and Side Hustle Band July 19: The Roundabouts

The Roundabouts July 26: Ronnie Nyles Band

Ronnie Nyles Band Aug. 2: Good Vibes

Good Vibes Aug. 9: Vinyl Remix

Vinyl Remix Aug. 16: Yesterday’s Children

Yesterday’s Children Aug. 23: Doo Wop Daddies

Doo Wop Daddies Aug. 30: Boys and Toys

Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair.

