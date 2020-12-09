TV Highlights (Dec. 10, 2020): 'Mank' on Netflix; Broadway on NBC

The new movie "Mank" is now steaming on Netflix. A beautifully shot homage to old Hollywood, it stars Gary Oldman as the alcoholic screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, engaged in the creation of the 1941 masterpiece "Citizen Kane." Or at least its first draft.
While many have marveled at the audacity of the young Kenosha native Orson Welles (Tom Burke) to take on press baron William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance), it was Mankiewicz who was really biting the hand that fed him.
He's seen in flashbacks as a frequent dinner guest at Hearst's San Simeon mansion and a friend and confidant to Hearst's lover, Marion Davies (Amanda Seyfried).
"Mank" is a very smart film, gorgeously produced. Even so, it's easier to admire than love. Only time will tell if viewers will want to watch it more than once.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" (7 p.m., NBC) offers viewers a chance to see productions that can't be staged.
- The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots meet in NFL action (7 p.m., Fox).
- A domestic situation on "Station 19" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Hugh Bonneville narrates "Silent Night: A Song for the World" (7 p.m., CW), celebrating the beloved carol.
- COVID cases rattle Bailey on "Grey's Anatomy" (8 p.m., ABC).
- A bold gamble for peace on "Star Trek: Discovery" (9 p.m., CBS).
- "Time Person of the Year" (9 p.m., NBC) continues a tradition dating back to Charles Lindbergh's selection for 1927.
- Katherine connects the dots on "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
A child schemes to reunite her divorcing parents (Eleanor Parker and Errol Flynn) in the 1946 romantic comedy "Never Say Goodbye" (7 p.m., TCM). Made decades before either version of "The Parent Trap."
SERIES NOTES
Intemperate remarks on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun) ... Second thoughts on "B Positive" (7:30 p.m., CBS, rerun) ... On two rerun helpings of "Mom" (CBS): jealousy (8 p.m.); concern (8:30 p.m.).
