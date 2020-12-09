TV Highlights (Dec. 10, 2020): 'Mank' on Netflix; Broadway on NBC

The new movie "Mank" is now steaming on Netflix. A beautifully shot homage to old Hollywood, it stars Gary Oldman as the alcoholic screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, engaged in the creation of the 1941 masterpiece "Citizen Kane." Or at least its first draft.

While many have marveled at the audacity of the young Kenosha native Orson Welles (Tom Burke) to take on press baron William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance), it was Mankiewicz who was really biting the hand that fed him.

He's seen in flashbacks as a frequent dinner guest at Hearst's San Simeon mansion and a friend and confidant to Hearst's lover, Marion Davies (Amanda Seyfried).

"Mank" is a very smart film, gorgeously produced. Even so, it's easier to admire than love. Only time will tell if viewers will want to watch it more than once.

