TV Highlights (Dec. 15, 2020): TV is all about music tonight

Ten days before Christmas, music takes center stage.
- "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC) glances back at the final performances. A winner emerges on the season finale (8 p.m., NBC).
- Kevin Bacon ("Footloose") and Eve ("The Talk") host "Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change" (7 p.m., CBS). The concert will raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the WhyHunger charity.
Scheduled artists included Andra Day, Bon Jovi, Jon Batiste, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Slick Rick, Snoop Dogg, The Highwomen, Yola, Ziggy Marley and others.
In addition to its celebrity performers, "Play On" features three-star venues, the Troubadour club in Los Angeles, New York's fabled Apollo Theater and the BlueBird Cafe in Nashville. Viewers can stream "Play On" via YouTube after its network broadcast.
- PBS celebrates a legendary singer and classic holiday LP with "Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas With Vanessa Williams" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS). The record being celebrated was released in 1960 by Verve, featuring Ella Fitzgerald offering her unique take on such favorites as "Jingle Bells" and "The Christmas Song." The special includes documentary footage of Fitzgerald's many performances and recalls her rather difficult youth.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (7 p.m., Fox, rerun) explores what the future holds for a baby born in 2020.
- Animal Planet unspools three consecutive episodes of its new series "Walking With Elephants" (7 p.m., Animal Planet).
- A Buffalo blizzard strands two airline passengers under the mistletoe in the 2015 romance "A Christmas Detour" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- A jilted tech whiz becomes enchanted with the power of hand-written missives in the 2018 romance "Christmas Pen Pals" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- A cryptic warning on "NCIS" (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- A server won't suffice on "Next" (8 p.m., Fox).
- A fired culinary star becomes the private chef for a sports star in the 2020 romance "Cooking Up Christmas" (8 p.m., OWN).
- A photographer's death seems suspicious on "FBI" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- A plan to move the girls on "Big Sky" (9 p.m., ABC).
