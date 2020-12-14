TV Highlights (Dec. 16, 2020: 'Amazing Race,' 'Masked Singer' wrap up tonight

Network television's long winter's nap is upon us. "The Voice" is over, and tonight, contestants on "The Amazing Race" (7 p.m., CBS) descend upon New Orleans in hopes of winning the $1 million prize. Similarly, "The Masked Singer" (7 p.m., Fox) glances back at the season and crowns a winner on its finale (8 p.m., Fox).
Over on the CW, the European import "Devils" (7 p.m., CW) wraps up its 10-episode season as a dossier may be Dominic's undoing.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- The competition series "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (7 p.m., ABC) features illuminations from New Jersey to Arizona.
- A fired columnist returns home in the 2020 romance "Christmas She Wrote" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- Sparks fly when party planners collaborate in the 2019 romance "Twinkle All the Way" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- The competition continues on "Rocket Around the Xmas Tree: Wreck the Halls" (7 p.m., Science) with "Snowball Flight!"
- Since thousands cannot throng to city downtowns for holiday window shopping, TV offers a vicarious experience with specials like "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes — At Home Holiday Special" (7 p.m., NBC). The dance company has been touring since 2015 and performing at its Rockefeller Center location since Radio City Music Hall's opening in 1932.
- A night in Tunisia "SEAL Team" (8 p.m., CBS).
- A repeat "Saturday Night Live" (8 p.m., NBC) special unwraps Christmas sketches from years past. Chevy Chase, an original "SNL" cast member, leads the antics in the 1989 comedy "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (7 and 9:15 p.m., AMC).
- A creepy preacher targets a teen on "S.W.A.T." (9 p.m., CBS).
- A minor crime means deportation for one defendant on "For Life" (9 p.m., ABC).
NEW ON STREAMING
"The Expanse" continues its intergalactic intrigue for a fifth season, streaming on Amazon Prime. Originally a Syfy series, "The Expanse" has been renewed for a sixth season by the streaming service.
