TV Highlights (Dec. 17, 2020): 'The Stand' debuts on CBS All Access

Will viewers watch a miniseries about an apocalyptic plague in the middle of a real pandemic? The premium streaming service CBS All Access debuts "The Stand," a nine-episode miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's 1978 novel about a strain of flu developed as a weapon of mass destruction that results in the death of much of the world's population.

The series takes place in the grim aftermath of the event, as forces of good confront evil. Whoopi Goldberg stars as Mother Abagail, a benevolent 108-year-old survivor, and Alexander Skarsgard portrays "The Dark Man," representing all of the evil that the moniker suggests.

Unlike some streaming projects that air all episodes simultaneously, "The Stand" offers new episodes every Thursday night, much like a traditional series. This is the second television adaptation of King's sprawling epic. ABC broadcast "The Stand" as a miniseries in 1994.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Alyvia Alyn Lind portrays a 9-year-old Dolly Parton in the 2015 autobiographical holiday film "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors (7 p.m., NBC).

Much ado about D&D on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS).

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders meet in NFL action (7 p.m., Fox).

New lines of communication on "Station 19" (7 p.m., ABC).

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host the canine countdown "Dogs of the Year" (7 p.m., CW).

Secret surveillance on "B Positive" (7:30 p.m., CBS).

Bonnie frets about Adam on "Mom" (8 p.m., CBS).

Under siege on "Grey's Anatomy" (8 p.m., ABC).

A question of style on "The Unicorn" (8:30 p.m., CBS).

Improvisation on "Star Trek: Discovery" (9 p.m., CBS).

Eddie finds new ways to cope on "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC).

