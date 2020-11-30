TV Highlights (Dec. 2, 2020): NBC celebrates Christmas in New York

The "88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center" (7 p.m., NBC) will be a bit different this year. Due to COVID, the public has been disinvited. Even the Rockefeller Center website has suggested people watch the lighting from home on TV, where they can see performances from Dolly Parton, Meghan Trainor, Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Tori Kelly, Goo Goo Dolls, Leslie Odom Jr., Dan & Shay, the cast of "Ain't Too Proud" and the Radio City Rockettes.

The tree, from the town of Oneonta in upstate New York, has already made a bit of a splash. When the 75-foot Norway spruce arrived in midtown Manhattan, it contained a stowaway owl. Thought to be hungry, he was given mice to eat and named Rockefeller.

The tree has been criticized by some nitpickers for not looking "perfect." But everybody knows quirks give a tree character. Just ask Charlie Brown.

The network sticks to Christmas-in-New-York-City programming tonight with the Rockettes performing on the "Radio City Christmas Spectacular Special" (9 p.m., NBC).

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS