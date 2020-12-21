TV Highlights (Dec. 22, 2020): Game shows and Christmas movies

If people still went to the office, this would be the time that they’d be taking a few days off, extending their Christmas vacation by a day or two. One gets the sense that CBS has already closed up shop. Why else broadcast “The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS) or “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” (8 p.m., CBS)? Deck the (Monty) Halls with boughs of holly, indeed.
Similarly, ABC gets into the game show spirit of the evening with Leslie Jones hosting “Supermarket Sweep” (9 p.m., ABC).
Tonight’s other highlightsChairs swivel under mistletoe as coaches past and present belt out carols and seasonal favorites on “The Voice Holiday Celebration” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).
Tayshia reveals her choice on the season finale of “The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC).
The truth sets “Swamp Thing” (7 p.m., CW) free in time for the season finale.
A foster child is invited to spend the holidays with a biological family she never knew existed in the 2020 holiday drama “First Christmas” (8 p.m., OWN).
“Saturday Night Live” (8 p.m., NBC) repeats Christmas skits and sketches.
The 1980 “SNL” spin-off “The Blues Brothers” (7 p.m., Sho2) has been added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.
A vocal coach develops a crush on a single dad while helping his daughter prep for the big pageant in the 2020 romance “The Christmas High Note” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
One last chance to get things right on the series finale of “Next” (7 p.m., Fox).
Can it really be only a year since “Cats” (8 p.m., HBO Signature) opened in theaters to the most hilariously scathing reviews in recent memory?
Ashley feels the pressure on “Tell Me a Story” (8 p.m., CW).
A terror plot exposed on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Cult choice
Obsessed with a celebrity pianist (Peter Sellers), two schoolgirls (Tippy Walker, Merrie Spaeth) stalk him and stumble onto a world of adult misbehavior and paramours (Paula Prentiss, Angela Lansbury) in the 1964 comedy “The World of Henry Orient” (2:45 p.m., TCM), directed by George Roy Hill.
