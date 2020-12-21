TV Highlights (Dec. 22, 2020): Game shows and Christmas movies

If people still went to the office, this would be the time that they’d be taking a few days off, extending their Christmas vacation by a day or two. One gets the sense that CBS has already closed up shop. Why else broadcast “The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS) or “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” (8 p.m., CBS)? Deck the (Monty) Halls with boughs of holly, indeed.