TV Highlights (Dec. 23, 2020): TV filled with holiday specials

Hey, it’s the eve of Christmas Eve, and your chances to indulge in sticky holiday movies are quickly running out. Hallmark and Lifetime will continue to grind on with their Yuletide onslaught, but the clock is pretty much ticking for everybody else.

Hugh Bonneville narrates the repeat helping of “Silent Night: A Song for the World” (7 p.m., CW). The special commemorates the 1818 creation of the popular carol by Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber. Composed in Salzburg, Austria, as a song of peace, it has been popular ever since and has been translated into more than 350 languages. “A Song for the World” features performances and appearances by Kelly Clarkson, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Josh Groban, John Rhys-Davies, Joss Stone, Randy Jackson and Gavin Rossdale.

The 1944 MGM musical “Meet Me in St. Louis” (7 p.m., TCM) is not a holiday film, but Judy Garland’s rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” became a radio hit and an instant standard.

“St. Louis” is a great example of an interesting category of film, the non-Christmas movie with memorable Christmas moments. Millions of words have been spilled debating whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie or not.