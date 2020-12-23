TV Highlights (Dec. 24, 2020): It's time for TV traditions

As it has for decades now, NBC will air the 1946 fable “It’s a Wonderful Life” (7 p.m., NBC). Like many films directed by Frank Capra, “Life” has been considered “corn” by some. But while Capra’s movie does culminate in an angel getting his wings, it’s hardly Hallmark fluff. Without George Bailey’s desire to have never been born, a grim concept that leads to a suicide attempt, “It’s a Wonderful Life” would have no reason for being.

TBS is airing its 24-hour “A Christmas Story” (7 p.m., TBS) marathon. TBS first aired “Story” back in 1992, only nine years after the film’s theatrical debut. Like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” (and for that matter, “The Wizard of Oz”) this Jean Shepherd tale was not exactly a big box office draw. Its classic status owes to repeat TV viewings.

But, sometimes, repeated airings are not enough to make a TV tradition. Over the past several years, CBS has trotted out colorized holiday episodes of “I Love Lucy” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show” for Christmas Eve. They are conspicuous for their absence tonight.