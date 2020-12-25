 Skip to main content
TV Highlights (Dec. 26, 2020): Paramount goes all in with 'Yellowstone'
Today’s television highlights include:

The Paramount Network will air every episode of the Western soap opera “Yellowstone” (8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Paramount) over the course of the weekend.

Speaking of Kevin Costner, who stars in “Yellowstone,” Lifetime eases away from the Christmas cookie jar with a repeat of the 1992 romance “The Bodyguard” (7 p.m., Lifetime), starring Costner and Whitney Houston.

By my unscientific research, the 1987 comedy “Overboard” (7:45 p.m., Bravo) has to be among the top five most over-exposed films on cable, next to “Pretty Woman,” “Caddyshack,” “Roadhouse” and “Under the Tuscan Sun.” It’s also proof that late “Gilmore Girls” star Edward Herrmann was in practically everything made in the late 1980s.

While covering a Navy cruise, a reporter (Jen Lilley) meets a handsome officer (Trevor Donovan) and stumbles upon a major scoop in the 2020 romance “USS Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

After a difficult pregnancy consigns her to bedrest, a mother-to-be becomes suspicious of an overly helpful neighbor in the 2020 shocker “The Baby Stealer” (7 p.m., LMN).

Blizzard conditions prove dangerous on “Deadliest Catch: On Deck” (9 p.m., Discovery).

CULT CHOICEAbandoned by a town’s respectable citizens, a sheriff (Gary Cooper) faces down a gang alone in the 1952 Western “High Noon” (8 p.m., Outdoor).

STREAMINGHulu streams the ninth season of “Letterkenny” starting today. For the uninitiated, this Canadian series spoofs small-town rural life in rather obvious ways.

SERIES NOTESImpersonating an officer on “NCIS: New Orleans” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun) ... “Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun) ... “To Tell the Truth” (7 p.m., ABC, rerun) ... Two rerun helpings of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... Business ideas on a rerun of “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun) ... Training pressure on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).

