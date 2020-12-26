TV Highlights (Dec. 27, 2020): Fox presents 'Masked Dancer'

Will audiences warm to a version of “Dancing With the Stars” where you can’t see the stars? Craig Robinson (“The Office,” “Hot Tub Time Machine”) hosts “The Masked Dancer” (7 p.m., Fox), a spin-off of Fox’s hit “The Masked Singer.”

As on that spectacle, a panel of comics and celebrities, including Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale, will offer chatter and quips as they try to guess the identity of a bold-faced name trying to do the Paso Doble while entombed in some childish costume.

At a time of fragmented audiences and plummeting ratings, “Masked Singer” attracted audiences in excess of 11 million. Maybe everyone should just wear a mask!

“Dancing” kicks off a new(ish) season for Fox. “2021 Fox Winter Preview” (8 p.m., Fox) anticipates the network’s offerings with Mayim Bialik, Craig Robinson and Curt Menefee. Bialik will star in the U.S. adaptation of the U.K. comedy “Miranda,” here called “Kall Me Kat.” January also brings the ninth and final season of Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing.” Both debut on Jan. 3. Returning Fox series include “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Prodigal Son” and “The Resident.”