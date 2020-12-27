TV Highlights (Dec. 28, 2020): 'Oz' and plenty of reruns tonight

The 1939 musical fantasy “The Wizard of Oz” (7 and 9:15 p.m. TNT) airs twice tonight on TNT.

The beloved film has a rather interesting side history. “Oz” and its star Judy Garland became so associated with the gay community that during the pre-Stonewall era, the term “Friend of Dorothy” became a kind of secret code for a gay man.

During the McCarthy era, when suspected gay “subversives” were hounded out of Washington jobs and teaching positions, zealous FBI agents were convinced that the “Friends” represented a secret underground organization. Agents went looking for the ringleader, “Dorothy,” to no avail.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSThe 2016 drama “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” (7 p.m., NBC) stars Alyvia Alyn Lind as a young Parton and Ricky Schroder and Jennifer Nettles as her parents.

Holiday chaos on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).

The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills in NFL action (7 p.m., ESPN; 7:15 p.m., ABC).

The school of hard Knox on “L.A.’s Finest” (8 p.m., Fox).