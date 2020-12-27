TV Highlights (Dec. 29, 2020): PBS profiles 'Little House' author

"American Masters" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profiles Laura Ingalls Wilder, author of "Little House on the Prairie" and the ensuing series of novels for children and young adults. Coinciding with the 85th anniversary of the publication of "Little House," this documentary examines the enduring appeal of Wilder's stories while providing historical context and autobiographical details that illuminate her uplifting tales.

The film also acknowledges the appeal of the TV series that Wilder's books inspired and includes conversations with actors Melissa Gilbert (Laura Ingalls Wilder), Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson) and Dean Butler (Almanzo Wilder).

Back in the 1930s, Wilder's publishers showed immediate interest in her manuscript. They saw her stories as the perfect way to teach young readers about a period of pioneer life that was receding from living memory. This "American Masters" explores Wilder's secret collaborator, her own daughter, who helped dramatize her history and make it compelling to young readers.