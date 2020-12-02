TV Highlights (Dec. 3, 2020): 'The Unicorn' tries to get real

Tonight's episode of "The Unicorn" (8:30 p.m., CBS) attempts to make a serious statement using its character's brainless blather. The trouble starts at a birthday party for Noah (Devin Bright), the son of Ben (Omar Miller) and Michelle (Maya Lynne Robinson).

In his never-ending quest to seem like one of their dad's "cool" friends, Forrest (Rob Corddry) comes bearing gifts for all of the children. It turns out that most of the trinkets are worthless corporate freebies from his office. But when he gives Noah a water pistol, he touches a nerve. Ben has long denied his son that very toy, because while a squirt gun might seem innocent to a white child or parent, the sight of a young black man carrying what looks like a weapon might bring trouble, arrest or worse.

This sends Forrest into a tailspin of white guilt, an affliction that infects his chatty wife, Delia (Michaela Watkins).

Credit the writers of "The Unicorn" for turning a potentially heavy situation into a fairly amusing, if instructive, riff on how self-described "enlightened" people appropriate other people's problems by endlessly talking about them and inserting themselves at the center of the conversation. In the end, the "lesson" here is to shut up and listen.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

"The Voice Holiday Special" (7 p.m., NBC) features the show's coaches (past and present) performing holiday favorites.

features the show's coaches (past and present) performing holiday favorites. Owen's career crisis on "Station 19" (7 p.m., ABC).

"iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments" (7 p.m., CW) glances back at a quarter century of performances.

glances back at a quarter century of performances. A new season of "BattleBots" (7 p.m., Discovery).

Bonnie offers some free advice on "Mom" (8 p.m., CBS).

A quarantined college student goes missing on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (8 p.m., NBC).

Owen's sobering diagnosis on "Grey's Anatomy" (8 p.m., ABC).

An effort to decode Klingon technology on "Star Trek: Discovery" (9 p.m., CBS).

"Rocket Around the XMas Tree" (9 p.m., Discovery) showcases amateur rocket builders competing to see who can build, launch and explode the best Christmas-themed missile. Science buff and YouTube star Nick Uhas presides over contests including building the best Christmas tree rocket, launching letters to Santa and sending candy canes skyward. One delicate feat involves the delivery of 50 ornaments without breaking any.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.