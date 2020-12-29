TV Highlights (Dec. 30, 2020): The best (and worst) of 2020 TV

It must have seemed like a good idea at the time. Streaming on Amazon Prime, “Yearly Departed” turns a glance back at 2020 into a comedy special disguised as a memorial service.

Female comics and actresses, including Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) and Sarah Silverman (“I Love You, America”), gather at a funeral parlor to deliver eulogies for the departing year. The stilted setting encourages long, stilted monologues.

While “Departed” isn’t bad enough to rank among the worst shows of 2020, it shares one thing in common with my choice for the year’s biggest dud: a conspicuous waste of talent.

Netflix’s “Space Force” stars Steve Carell as clueless Gen. Mark R. Naird, the head of a new branch of the armed forces. The general is kept in check by Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich), a scientist who is actually in charge. It’s a thoroughly lifeless affair.