TV Highlights (Dec. 4, 2020): Netflix showing 'Selena: The Series'

Netflix debuts "Selena: The Series," an episodic family drama filled with music, recalling the short life and meteoric fame of Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla (1971-1995).

A bit like a Lifetime biopic without the tabloid sleaze, "Selena" recalls the singer's (Christian Serratos) humble origins. Her father, Abraham (Ricardo Chavira), a blue-collar guy who was once in a band, insists that his kids perform music together.

One of the joys of "Selena" is that it shows the rough edges of an amateur band whose members have wildly uneven levels of talent.

Also on Netflix: After a brief theatrical run, the 2020 drama "Mank" begins streaming. Acclaimed by critics, this biographical drama explores the origins of "Citizen Kane" and the social hierarchies of Hollywood's Golden Age. Gary Oldman stars as screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz.

Hulu serves up the latest incarnation of "The Hardy Boys." All 13 episodes of this Canadian import can be streamed today.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A hotel becomes a criminal hideaway on "MacGyver" (7 p.m., CBS).

A new twist on ornaments on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).

This year's parade was canceled, but viewers can enjoy clips from previous events in "The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments" (7 p.m., CW).

Singers perform on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

Wrestling action on "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" (7 p.m., Fox).

A dangerous assignment on "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS).

News stories on "Dateline" (8 p.m., NBC) and "20/20" (8 p.m., ABC).

and Frank takes on an activist for police accountability on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS).

