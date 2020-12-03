TV Highlights (Dec. 5, 2020): Orphaned chimps and Christmas movies

The ancient notion of a "barrel full of monkeys" comes to mind as you watch "Baby Chimp Rescue" (7 p.m., BBC America), a three-part look at a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia.
Jenny and Jim Desmond, an American couple, have amassed a "family" of 21 chimps. All of them were orphaned when their mothers were murdered by poachers. The group has outgrown their compound, forcing the Desmonds to embark on an ambitious project of acquiring land for a wild chimp sanctuary.
But first, they must instruct their rambunctious bunch to learn to live in the jungle. The Desmonds become teachers with the help of chimp expert Ben Garrod.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- College football action includes Oregon at California (6 p.m., ESPN), Clemson at Virginia Tech (6:30 p.m., ABC), Alabama at LSU (7 p.m., CBS) and Baylor at Oklahoma (7 p.m., Fox).
- The prospect of less-than-stellar in-laws spoils a holiday engagement in the 2020 romantic comedy "A Christmas Surprise" (7 p.m., BET).
- A couple become more than friends while working on an engagement party in the 2020 holiday romance "Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Museum renovations put pressure on a bride-to-be in the 2020 romance "Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- Shot on location in East Aurora, N.Y., near Buffalo, the 2020 romance "A Royal Christmas Engagement" (8 p.m., ION) includes scenes at Vidler's 5 & 10, a quirky old-fashioned family-owned emporium that has been operating for 90 years.
- Jason Bateman hosts "Saturday Night Live" (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring performances by Morgan Wallen.
CULT CHOICE
A mild-mannered editor (James Stewart) falls under the spell of a Greenwich Village witch (Kim Novak) and her groovy coven in the 1958 romantic comedy "Bell, Book and Candle" (12:30 p.m., TCM).
