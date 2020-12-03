TV Highlights (Dec. 5, 2020): Orphaned chimps and Christmas movies

The ancient notion of a "barrel full of monkeys" comes to mind as you watch "Baby Chimp Rescue" (7 p.m., BBC America), a three-part look at a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia.

Jenny and Jim Desmond, an American couple, have amassed a "family" of 21 chimps. All of them were orphaned when their mothers were murdered by poachers. The group has outgrown their compound, forcing the Desmonds to embark on an ambitious project of acquiring land for a wild chimp sanctuary.

But first, they must instruct their rambunctious bunch to learn to live in the jungle. The Desmonds become teachers with the help of chimp expert Ben Garrod.

