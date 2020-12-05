TV Highlights (Dec. 6, 2020): Bryan Cranston breaks bad again

Watergate taught us that "the coverup is always worse than the crime." It's also the gist of the new 10-part miniseries "Your Honor" (9 p.m., Showtime), starring Bryan Cranston.
"Honor" explores the lengths that an upstanding judge (Cranston) might go to to protect his son (Hunter Doohan).
It's difficult to offer much description without spoiling the opener for viewers. Suffice it to say, the son makes a very bad choice under some extremely extenuating circumstances, events that land him on the wrong side of some dangerous characters. When Judge Desiato realizes what's at stake, he makes the fateful decision to go outside of the law that he represents.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6:30 p.m., CBS): GOP links to a PPE boondoggle; college sports and COVID; a profile of Viola Davis.
- "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time" (7 p.m., MTV) recalls past ceremonies.
- A columnist loses her job right before the holidays in the 2020 romance "Christmas She Wrote" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- Disrespect on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Fun and games on ABC tonight with "Supermarket Sweep" (7 p.m., ABC), "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (8 p.m., ABC) and "Card Sharks" (9 p.m., ABC).
- Dolly Parton recalls her childhood and sings seasonal favorites on "A Holly Dolly Christmas" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
- The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos meet in NFL action (7:30 p.m., NBC).
- On two episodes of "NCIS: Los Angeles" (CBS): In the Navy (8:30 p.m.); no Petty matter (9:30 p.m.).
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!