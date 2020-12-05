TV Highlights (Dec. 6, 2020): Bryan Cranston breaks bad again

Watergate taught us that "the coverup is always worse than the crime." It's also the gist of the new 10-part miniseries "Your Honor" (9 p.m., Showtime) , starring Bryan Cranston.

It's difficult to offer much description without spoiling the opener for viewers. Suffice it to say, the son makes a very bad choice under some extremely extenuating circumstances, events that land him on the wrong side of some dangerous characters. When Judge Desiato realizes what's at stake, he makes the fateful decision to go outside of the law that he represents.