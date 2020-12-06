TV Highlights (Dec. 7, 2020): 'Nurses' ramps up hospital drama

Fans of traumatic melodramas may find comfort food in “Nurses” (9 p.m., NBC). This new series hearkens back to old-school hospital dramas, putting the emphasis on a parade of patients and their ailments while keeping the soap opera at a low boil. As such, it leans more on “ER” than “Grey’s Anatomy.” On the other hand, it’s only just begun.

Like the soon-to-depart “Transplant,” this series is a Canadian import. It follows five new nurses who are thrown into the maelstrom on their very first day on the job. They’re barely in their scrubs when a van plows into a park filled with students and pedestrians.

Over the course of the hour, our newbies search in vain for the owner of two severed fingers, watch a beloved professor sink into brain death, convince a mourning mother to donate her son’s organs and conduct other high-stakes conversations.

I seem to recall thinking that “ER” was beginning to run out of gas when they had to arrange weekly crashes and mass shootings to fill the wards. “Nurses” often seems like reheated leftovers, particularly when real nurses are on the front lines of a pandemic filling hospitals to capacity.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS