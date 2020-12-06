TV Highlights (Dec. 7, 2020): 'Nurses' ramps up hospital drama

Fans of traumatic melodramas may find comfort food in “Nurses” (9 p.m., NBC). This new series hearkens back to old-school hospital dramas, putting the emphasis on a parade of patients and their ailments while keeping the soap opera at a low boil. As such, it leans more on “ER” than “Grey’s Anatomy.” On the other hand, it’s only just begun.
Like the soon-to-depart “Transplant,” this series is a Canadian import. It follows five new nurses who are thrown into the maelstrom on their very first day on the job. They’re barely in their scrubs when a van plows into a park filled with students and pedestrians.
Over the course of the hour, our newbies search in vain for the owner of two severed fingers, watch a beloved professor sink into brain death, convince a mourning mother to donate her son’s organs and conduct other high-stakes conversations.
I seem to recall thinking that “ER” was beginning to run out of gas when they had to arrange weekly crashes and mass shootings to fill the wards. “Nurses” often seems like reheated leftovers, particularly when real nurses are on the front lines of a pandemic filling hospitals to capacity.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Backyard poultry in “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).
First impressions loom large on “I Can See Your Voice” (7 p.m., Fox).
The San Francisco 49ers host the Buffalo Bills in NFL action (7:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN).
A question of stress on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS).
On the beat on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS).
“Cosmos: Possible Worlds” (8 p.m., Fox) examines science and state control.
An expensive plan on “His Dark Materials” (8 p.m., HBO).
In search of the right jury on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
CULT CHOICE
Stan (Stan Laurel) and Ollie (Oliver Hardy) deceive their wives so they can attend their lodge convention in the 1933 comedy “Sons of the Desert” (8:30 p.m., TCM). Founded in 1965, the Sons of the Desert organization has arranged screenings of Laurel and Hardy films all over the world.
