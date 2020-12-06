TV Highlights (Dec. 8, 2020): It's Christmastime all over TV

If following entertainment teaches you anything, it's that Christmas can be adapted to any story and that monsters, first intended to frighten, can be domesticated into cute little critters to entertain children. Both trends come to mind as Netflix launches a new animated series "Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers." Apparently the big guy just can't do it alone.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Treasure hunters expire on "NCIS" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Four performers survive the semifinals on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC).
- The Ravens host the Cowboys in NFL action (7 p.m., Fox).
- Nothing can keep a jilted bride from her "Christmas Waltz" (7 p.m., Hallmark) with her handsome teacher.
- While chasing a scoop, rival journalists become stranded in the 2017 romance "Snowed Inn Christmas" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- A cartel schemes to bust its leader out of prison on "FBI" (8 p.m., CBS).
- On two episodes of "Transplant" (NBC): An addicted mother (8 p.m.); medical malpractice (9 p.m.). The second episode is the season finale.
- While writing about a painting of a young woman, a woman feels inspired to follow her own romantic dreams in the 2020 fantasy "A Christmas for Mary" (8 p.m., OWN).
- Charles Dickens' beloved novel "David Copperfield" (8:30 p.m., TCM) has inspired many movies and miniseries. This 1935 MGM adaptation directed by George Cukor was whittled down to just over two hours by novelist Hugh Walpole.
- A witness's woes only begin with her husband's murder on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS).
- Cassie and Jenny take the next step in "Big Sky" (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
The new kid in town (Kevin Bacon) challenges a religious fanatic (John Lithgow) who forbids dancing in the 1984 fantasy "Footloose" (7 p.m., BBC America).
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!