TV highlights for Friday, April 29: Moss shines in 'Shining Girls'

Moss shines in ‘Shining Girls’

It’s never quite clear what’s going on in “Shining Girls,” starring Elisabeth Moss, who also serves as executive producer. Apple TV+ will stream the first three episodes today and then dole out one episode per week every Friday.

Set in Chicago in the early 1990s, “Girls” follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), who toils as an archivist at a newspaper. She had strived to be a reporter, but a violent assault sent her life sideways. Her investigative instincts reawaken when a murder case strongly resembles her grim experience.

Kirby partners with reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), but the trauma in her past has scrambled her memory and sense of reality. In scenes right out of nightmares, she repeatedly tries to unlock the wrong apartment doors and arrives at a party for the paper’s photographer, a man she has no recollection of marrying.

Along with the recent “Slow Horses,” starring Gary Oldman, the streaming service is on a real winning streak.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThe 2022 NFL Draft (6 p.m., ABC) continues.

Music by Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Fall Out Boy and Sia sets the agenda on “Come Dance with Me” (7 p.m., CBS).

More than a microdose on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).

Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).

Amnesia strikes on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).

Daphne Zuniga guest stars on “Dynasty” (8 p.m. CW).

“Great Performances” (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Chanel 11, PBS) examines how contemporary American composers are inspired by their immigrant roots.

The 2022 documentary “Navalny” (8 p.m. CNN) recalls an assassination attempt on a Russian opposition leader.

An ex-con stalks Erin on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).

CULT CHOICE

An aging mayor (Spencer Tracy) of a New England city uses his political machine to run for his fifth term in the 1958 drama satire “The Last Hurrah” (7 p.m., TCM), directed by John Ford.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.