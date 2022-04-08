TV highlights for Friday, April 8: PBS series showcases American composers

"Great Performances: Now Hear This" (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) returns for a third four-episode season. Scott Yoo, a celebrated violinist and chief conductor of the Mexico City Philharmonic, will showcase American composers, including Amy Beach, Florence Price and Aaron Copeland, as well as new voices Sergio Assad and Reena Esmail. "Now Hear This" airs every Friday in April.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- A "symbologist" takes on religious conspiracies against the splendid scenery of Paris and Rome in two adaptations of Dan Brown thrillers, "The Da Vinci Code" (5 p.m., BBC America) and "Angels and Demons" (8:30 p.m., BBC America), from 2006 and 2009. Despite clunky exposition, both movies sparked a tourist boom in their day and may appeal to the armchair traveler.
- Coverage of the second round of the 2022 Masters Tournament (7 p.m., ESPN).
- Half-baked service on "Undercover Boss" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Cooper's blackmailer may be involved with an ongoing case on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Pitching dog fitness products on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Suspicions fall on a departed friend on "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS).
- News features on "Dateline" (8 p.m., NBC) and "20/20" (8 p.m., ABC).
- Blake's family meeting muddies the waters on "Dynasty" (8 p.m. CW).
- TCM celebrates the baseball season with the 1951 fantasy "Angels in the Outfield" (7 p.m., TCM) and the 1988 romantic comedy "Bull Durham" (9 p.m., TCM).
- A bold-faced name won't own up to his gray hair on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS).
CULT CHOICE
A journalist (Joaquin Phoenix) forms a close bond with the young son of his estranged sister in the 2021 road movie "C'mon C'mon" (8 p.m., Showtime).
NEW ON STREAMING
- Returning series include "Woke" (Hulu), "iCarly" (Paramount+) and "The Black Lady Sketch Show" (HBO and HBO Max).
- Netflix debuts the coming-of-age musical "Metal Lords." about two high school students who try to live out their headbanging dreams by forming a heavy metal band.