TV highlights for Friday, April 8: PBS series showcases American composers

"Great Performances: Now Hear This" (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) returns for a third four-episode season. Scott Yoo, a celebrated violinist and chief conductor of the Mexico City Philharmonic, will showcase American composers, including Amy Beach, Florence Price and Aaron Copeland, as well as new voices Sergio Assad and Reena Esmail. "Now Hear This" airs every Friday in April.