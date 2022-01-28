TV highlights for Friday, Jan. 28: Jackson the focus of two-night special

Jackson the focus of two-night special

The two-night, four-hour documentary “Janet Jackson” (7 p.m., A&E, Lifetime) profiles the singer who grew up in the shadow of her talented brothers and abusive stage father.

An authorized effort that was several years in the making, it includes interviews with Missy Elliott, Janelle Monae, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Mariah Carey, Teyana Taylor, Tyler Perry and others.

Tonight’s other highlightsThe Empress of Ice Cream never sleeps on “Undercover Boss” (7 p.m., CBS).

Jimmy Fallon hosts celebrity guests on “That’s My Jam” (7 p.m., NBC).

Mentors and investors meet entrepreneurs on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).

Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m. CW).

A judge faces blackmail on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).

Horseshoe Bay may never be the same on the season finale of “Nancy Drew” (8 p.m. CW).

Frank tangles with a tainted officer on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).

“My Killer Body With K. Michelle” (9 p.m., Lifetime) recalls cosmetic procedures gone wrong.

New on streamingKristen Bell stars in the hilariously titled “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window,” an eight-part series streaming on Netflix.

She plays Anna, a single mother grieving her lost daughter, Anna drinks to excess, guzzles medication and bakes entirely too many casseroles.

After overhearing neighbors gossiping about her “problem,” she lashes out in ways that put her under suspicion when she witnesses a real murder. Or does she?

Streaming on Apple TV+, the ensemble comedy “The Afterparty” puts the parody front and center. The mystery begins when Xavier (Dave Franco), a vain pop star, is apparently murdered after sharing his beachside house with classmates after their 15th high school reunion. Subsequently, each guest is interviewed about their recollections.

Brazenly incompetent police detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) urges each witness to spill the plot of their own “movie,” so each tale unfolds in a very different cinema style, from jaunty rom-com to pretentious indie black-and-white art house festival favorite. And that’s just in the first episode! “Afterparty” is a fun, gimmicky cartoon, but light as a balloon without any emotional ballast.

