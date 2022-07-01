TV Highlights for Friday, July 1: Chris Pratt stars in 'Terminal List'

Chris Pratt stars in “The Terminal List,” streaming on Prime Video. Based on a novel of the same name by Jack Carr, it concerns Navy SEAL Lt. Commander James Reece (Pratt), who returns from a disastrous mission in Syria that left most of his team dead.

While recapping events with “Boozer” (Jared Shaw), the only other survivor of the raid, Reece begins to suspect that audio and video retrieved from the incident were altered by digital “deep fakes” at the behest of some nefarious forces from either Damascus, Tehran or Moscow.

As you can imagine, “List” will enter some murky waters before resolving itself. The dialogue ranges from turgid to predictable, filled with gung-ho platitudes.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA suspect includes an old face from Tan’s past on “S.W.A.T.” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Nine chefs put their own spin on regional favorites on “The Great American Recipe” (8 p.m., PBS, channels 11 and 36).

Officer down on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A friend falls under suspicion on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

The 1993 coming-of-age comedy “Dazed and Confused” (8 p.m., IFC) made only $900,000 in its opening weekend, but it launched the careers of stars including Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Adam Goldberg and Matthew McConaughey.

Released in July 1993, the comedy “Son in Law” (9 p.m., CMT) made nearly $40 million and marked the high tide of Pauley Shore’s “comedy” career.

CULT CHOICEAfter a traumatic incident, a lawyer (Robin Wright) retreats to a rural Rocky Mountain cabin in the 2021 drama “Land” (7 p.m., Cinemax). Wright’s directorial debut.

NEW ON STREAMING

“The Princess,” a 2022 movie, debuts on Hulu. It stars Joey King as a fetching young royal who refuses an arranged marriage to a cad (Dominic Cooper). Consigned to a tower prison, she busts out and begins kick-boxing her way toward emancipation.

Old and new money clash in the comedy miniseries “The Black Hamptons,” streaming on BET+.

When in doubt, turn all programming into pure marketing: Disney+ streams “Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Whatever that means.

Six young friends embark on a road trip and shenanigans ensue in the new six-part half-hour comedy “How to Screw It All Up,” imported from Spain and streaming on HBO Max.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.