TV Highlights for Friday, June 10: Netflix pays tribute to Bob Saget

The year in comedy got off to a dreadful start on Jan. 9, when Bob Saget died quite suddenly at age 65. Saget was a fixture of family friendly television, including "America's Funniest Videos" and "Full House" and its Netflix reboot "Fuller House." His reputation for PG-rated material, however, did not stop him from also relishing blue humor.

Netflix will stream "A Tribute to Bob Saget," featuring performances by John Stamos, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross and John Mayer. "Tribute" was filmed at West Hollywood's Comedy Store after Saget's death.

"Tribute" kicks off the streaming service's weekend-long "Netflix Is a Joke" festival, streaming "Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory," "Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends" and "Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live."

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

TCM unspools the 1939 musical "The Wizard of Oz" (7 p.m., TCM) , as well as the 1990 documentary "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz: 50 Years of Magic" (9 p.m., TCM) , about the making of the film and its enduring appeal as a movie, a musical and a cult television phenomenon. It's part of a 24-hour marathon of movies starring Judy Garland, born June 10, 1922, 100 years ago today.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (7 p.m., ABC) anticipates the big game

anticipates the big game The Warriors and Celtics meet in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals (8 p.m., ABC).

Police presence in schools gets complicated on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

John Candy portrays a socially awkward baby-sitter in the 1989 comedy "Uncle Buck" (6 p.m., AMC) directed by John Hughes, who also helmed the 1985 touchstone "The Breakfast Club" (9:15 p.m., AMC).

NEW ON STREAMING

Somebody's got to renovate celebrities' homes. That's the job of "Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis," streaming on Amazon's FreeVee , the free, ad-supported streaming service formerly known as IMDb TV.

Apple TV+ streams the family series "Lovely Little Farm."

streams the family series The Netflix period crime drama "Peaky Blinders" returns for a sixth season.

period crime drama returns for a sixth season. Apple TV+ begins streaming the third season of "For All Mankind," its ambitious series mixing space drama and alternative history. It kicked off with the notion that America "lost" the Space Race back in the 1960s, when the USSR beat us to the moon. While visually audacious, "Mankind" requires a great deal of explication. This combined with the nail-biting tension of blastoffs and space flight can make for some turgid dialogue.

Season three concerns a manned mission to Mars, a collaboration between NASA, the Soviets and a visionary tech tycoon.

