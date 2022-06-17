TV Highlights for Friday, June 17: 'Jerry & Marge' tells lottery tale

‘Jerry & Marge’ tells lottery tale

Two big stars — Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening — star in the 2022 comedy “Jerry & Marge Go Large,” about an older couple who find a legal loophole in the Michigan lottery. They use their lottery winnings to help revive their town.

It’s based a true story and is streaming on Paramount+.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

“Soul of a Nation Presents: Sounds of Freedom — A Juneteenth Celebration” (7 p.m., ABC) anticipates the holiday.

Kids and parents compete on “Come Dance With Me” (7 p.m., CBS).

News features on “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC).

“Watergate: High Crimes and Misdemeanors” (8 p.m., CBS) recalls the June 17, 1972, burglary that sparked a constitutional crisis.

CULT CHOICEClint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach star in the 1967 Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (8 p.m., StarzEncore), directed by Sergio Leone. While the rise of the so-called “spaghetti Western” coincided with the end of the genre’s domination of movie and TV screens, the theme song of this film, composed by Ennio Morricone and covered by Hugo Montenegro, reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts in June 1968.

NEW ON STREAMINGPrime Video asks viewers to plunge into “The Lake,” a melodrama from Canada.

Justin (Jordan Gavaris) and his biological daughter, Billie (Madison Shamoun), have arranged to rent a lakeside cottage for the summer, so they can “bond.” Justin, a gay character dripping with stereotypical quirks, conceived Billie when he was in high school. He gave her up for adoption because, while he may have still been in the closet, he knew he wasn’t exactly “dad” material.

It’s no exaggeration to say that every single line of dialogue uttered by the major characters is laced with multiple pop-culture references or politically charged innuendo. Minor characters look on in amazement or tell the speakers how clever or “different” they are.

Prime Video also streams the movie adaptation of the popular YA novel “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” by Jenny Han, author of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” adapted into a Netflix franchise.

Netflix launches the London-based courtroom drama “You Don’t Know Me.”

