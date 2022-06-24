TV Highlights for Friday, June 24: Cooking contest debuts on PBS

Cooking contest debuts on PBS

Tonight’s TV highlights include the Daytime Emmy Awards and a new PBS cooking competition:

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche compete in game five of the Stanley Cup Finals (7 p.m., ABC).

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (8 p.m., CBS).

Ten home chefs update and personalize regional traditions on “The Great American Recipe” (8 p.m., PBS, Channels 11 and 36). This cooking competition is closer in spirit to the gentle “British Baking Show” than the high-decibel Gordon Ramsey food contests.

CULT CHOICE

The voices of Judy Garland and Robert Goulet animate the 1962 cartoon musical “Gay Purr-ee” (3 p.m., TCM), about a turn-of-the-century cat who leaves the farm for Paris. Featuring music composed by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg, who collaborated on “The Wizard of Oz.”

NEW ON STREAMING

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the psychological thriller series “Chloe” makes smart use of our current social media addictions and obsessions. Erin Doherty stars as Becky, a temp worker whose mother is slowly descending into dementia. Becky devotes a great deal of her time to following the social media feed of Chloe Fairbourne (Poppy Gilbert), a raven-haired beauty with an apparently perfect life.

“Chloe” often unfolds like a spy drama. But instead of receiving an intelligence dossier from MI5, Becky follows the trail of evidence left behind by people’s online feeds. Her whole performance blurs the line between virtual “likes” and real people’s need for friendship, connection and affirmation. Doherty is nothing short of dazzling here. She’s hiding in plain sight, using her very invisibility as a superpower.

Maya Rudolph stars in “Loot,” streaming on Apple TV+. She’s Molly Novak, the wife of a tech tycoon (Adam Scott) who becomes one of the world’s richest divorcees when she discovers that he’s been sleeping with a subordinate half his age.

Cosseted by extraordinary wealth, Molly frequently generates bad press by just opening her mouth. On a whim, she decides to spend her time promoting the charity foundation named after her. This puts her in contact with the no-nonsense manager, Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jae Rodriguez, “Pose”), who continually has to clean up Molly’s messes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0