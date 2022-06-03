TV Highlights for Friday, June 3: Two superhero series debut on Disney Channel

The tweenage fantasy comedy "The Villains of Valley View" (7 and 7:30 p.m., Disney) imagines a kind of witness protection program for endangered superheroes and their interactions with "normal" people in their secret suburban hideaway.
This is followed by the premiere of "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion" (8 and 8:30 p.m., Disney), about an ordinary Mexican-American girl who gains superpowers when she wears a wrestler's mask.
TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Kids and parents team up on "Come Dance with Me" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Wrestling action on "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Gadgets galore on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC, rerun).
- A very nervous groom on "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- An archbishop's remarks get Frank hot under the collar on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
NEW ON STREAMING
- Amazon Prime streams the third season of "The Boys," with its wild take on superheroes as a master race of shakedown artists and criminals whose predatory practices are suspiciously similar to the excesses of corporate capitalism. A superhero story for viewers who don't like superheroes, "The Boys" is that rare beast: smart satire and extremely popular.
- Disney+ sticks to more traditional fare with "Hollywood Stargirl," a flashy fable about a young woman hired to provide costumes for the rich and famous and other celluloid celebrities.
- Rose Byrne returns for season two of "Physical," streaming on Apple TV+. It follows Sheila Rubin's (Byrne) path to self-empowerment and a kind of celebrity after embracing aerobics and personal fitness in the early 1980s, two movements that took off with the help of home video.
Sheila's schemes are accompanied by extensive interior monologues and pep talks delivered before the bathroom mirror.