TV highlights for Friday, March 25: '20/20' recalls deadly true-crime story

Tonight's "20/20" (8 p.m., ABC) includes an interview with Mae Davidson, serving time for murdering her husband, Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Severance, who she reported missing in 2005.

It seemed tragic that a man who had survived five tours of duty in the Middle East should come to a bad end in Texas. But toxicology reports soon cast suspicion on Mae. Massive traces of animal tranquilizers were apparently the cause of his death. And Mae had easy access to such toxins.

A tale of a veteran killed by his veterinarian wife may seem too on-the-nose for a murder-mystery series, but this is nonfiction TV, where anything goes.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament action includes St. Peters vs. Purdue (6 p.m.) and North Carolina vs. UCLA (8:30 p.m., CBS).

and A diminutive sage with a curious approach to sentence structure mentors Luke (Mark Hamill) in the ways of the Force in the 1980 sequel "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" (6:10 p.m., TNT).

Nuggets loom large in a three-hour installment of "Gold Rush" (7 p.m., Discovery).

A shadowy escort service's clients keep dying on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).

Wrestling action on "WWE Friday Night Smackdown" (7 p.m., Fox).

A plant-based men's skin care line gets the once-over on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).

Painful memories linger on "Charmed" (7 p.m. CW).

Keeping life in balance on "Dynasty" (8 p.m. CW).

NEW ON STREAMING

How do you present a historical period piece to an audience offended by history? "Bridgerton," now entering its second season on Netflix, is a good place to start. The colorful melodrama offers a frothy and occasionally raunchy look at the social season in Regency Era London. Every scene is a festival of costumes and digitally enhanced locations -- with zero historical accuracy.

The first half of the 19th century was the height of the British Empire and witnessed the violent and oppressive stewardship of colonies in India and Africa. But the casting here is entirely colorblind, and "Bridgerton" offers no context for its many aristocrats of color.

The commercial reasons for this kind of storytelling are obvious. Is it right to deny roles to 21st-century actors and actresses to more accurately portray 19th-century racism? But what is the end result of such happy casting? Does it move on from history's tragedies -- or pretend they never happened?

A popular singer searches for a backup group to match her size and philosophy in "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," streaming on Prime Video.

