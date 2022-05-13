TV highlights for Friday, May 13: New movies debut on streaming services

New movies streaming today include the 2022 adaptation of Stephen King's "Firestarter" (Peacock), the musical comedy fable "Sneakerella" (Disney+) and Rebel Wilson's return-to-high school comedy "Senior Year" (Netflix).

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

Kids and parents team up on "Come Dance with Me" (7 p.m., CBS).

Red targets a type of bank on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).

Pitching a cosmetic to hide blemishes on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).

A single mother becomes a target on "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS).

Questionable alliances on "Dynasty" (8 p.m. CW).

"Great Performances" (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents the 2021 London stage adaptation of Cole Porter's musical "Anything Goes."

After a shopkeeper's assault, a community clams up on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

A serial killer (Robert Mitchum) and ex-con posing as a fanatical preacher targets the widow (Shelley Winters) of an executed prisoner in search of hidden cash in 1955's "The Night of the Hunter" (7 p.m., TCM), directed by Charles Laughton.

NEW ON STREAMING

Apple TV+ has another winner with "The Essex Serpent," a stylish period piece series starring Claire Danes ("Homeland") and Tom Hiddleston ("The Night Manager").

Cora Seaborne (Danes) is first seen at the deathbed of her controlling and much older husband. Widowhood has a liberating effect on Cora, who yearns to study the natural world. She travels to Essex, where country folk report sightings of a great sea creature.

Once there, she encounters Will Ransome (Hiddleston), the very married local vicar who takes a keen interest in Cora. Dark and brooding and sumptuously costumed, "Serpent" also features a beautiful title sequence.

