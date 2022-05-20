TV Highlights for Friday, May 20: 'Night Sky' streaming on Amazon Prime

Streaming has been a blessing and a curse for storytellers. Just because something can stretch out to eight hourlong episodes doesn't mean it should.

Amazon Prime's "Night Sky" stars two Oscar winners, Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, as Irene and Franklin York, a couple aging in place in a bucolic small town. Franklin shows signs of forgetfulness. Irene's problems are less obvious, but they trouble her deeply. When she visits a friend at a senior facility, we're shown how aging and memory loss cut both ways. Irene fails to recognize a former prized student, and Irene is in turn forgotten by her grieving friend.

Such scenes show us how good "Night Sky" might be if it were a simple movie-length meditation on love, aging and loss. Instead, Irene and Franklin's story is tethered to a science-fiction conceit. Their garage contains a portal to another planet, light-years away. Is this a delusion? A metaphor? "Night Sky" can't withstand the radical shift in tone and emphasis.

On network TV, it's been a Friday night massacre: "Charmed" (7 p.m., CW), "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS) and "Dynasty" (8 p.m., CW) have all been canceled.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

Super nutritional supplements on the season finale of "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).

Parents and kids team up in "Come Dance with Me" (7 p.m., CBS).

Betrayal and revenge on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).

"Great Performances" (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9:30 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents "Merry Wives," a raucous take on Shakespeare's "The Merry Wives of Windsor."

presents a raucous take on Shakespeare's "The Merry Wives of Windsor." Preventing a drug epidemic on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

"The New York Times Presents" (9 p.m., FX) returns for a second season with a profile of Elon Musk.

CULT CHOICE

Tony Curtis, Claudia Cardinale and Sharon Tate star in the 1967 beach frolic "Don't Make Waves" (9 p.m., TCM), featuring comedian Mort Sahl in a small role.

