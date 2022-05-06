TV highlights for Friday, May 6: 'Bosch' is back on a free streaming service

After seven seasons, Titus Welliver returns in “Bosch: Legacy,” a continuing adaptation of Michael Connelly’s detective novels. “Legacy” marks a rebranding of the old IMDB network as Amazon Freevee, an ad-supported aggregator of programming not requiring a subscription.

If you don’t mind an onslaught of ads for Progressive Insurance and random pharmaceutical products you never knew you needed, you can cobble together quite a menu of programming without spending a dime, using free services like Pluto, the Roku Channel, the free tier of Peacock and now Amazon Freevee.

DISASTER FLICKSProgrammers from disparate cable stations appear to be of similar minds. It’s Disaster Night!

Consider what’s airing today:

The world holds its breath as a lunar mission averts catastrophe in the 1995 drama “Apollo 13” (5 p.m., Syfy).

George C. Scott stars in the 1975 historical epic “The Hindenburg” (7 p.m., TCM).

A brash boy from steerage (Leonardo DiCaprio) woos a posh lass (Kate Winslet) in the 1997 romance “Titanic” (7 p.m., Paramount).

Billy Bob Thornton and Bruce Willis pilot a long-shot effort to divert an Earth-shattering asteroid in the 1998 thriller “Armageddon” (8 p.m., Syfy).

A former pilot (Dana Andrews) must safely land a stricken airliner in the 1957 thriller “Zero Hour!” (9:15 p.m., TCM).

Robert Ryan, Anita Ekberg and Rod Steiger star in the 1956 plane-crash thriller “Back From Eternity” (11 p.m., TCM).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSParents and kids work together on “Come Dance With Me” (7 p.m., CBS).

Red’s nervous outlet on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).

Pitching products on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).

Undercover in a correctional facility on the season finale of “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).

A suspect in a 24-year-old homicide, accused of murder when he was only 12, speaks out on “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC).

The 2022 documentary “Sheryl” (8 p.m., Showtime) profiles musician Sheryl Crow.

A trafficking case may be linked to murder on the season finale of “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).

NEW ON STREAMING

Now streaming on Apple TV+, “The Big Conn” recalls the infamous Eric C. Conn, who stole a half-billion dollars from the government before going on the lam. A lawyer whose taste for billboards, infomercials and other tacky forms of self-promotion made him a local celebrity, Conn specialized in disability benefits cases, guaranteeing his clientele a quick payout from the government. To do this, he worked with a crooked West Virginia federal judge.

“Big Conn” also follows a Wall Street Journal reporter and two Social Security whistleblowers who eventually exposed the scheme — but not before being subject to threats of mob violence.

Apple also streams the Peanuts animated special “To Mom (and Dad), With Love.”

