TV Highlights for March 4: TCM examines film classics

Turner Classic Movies devotes Thursday nights in March to “Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror.” The series will screen and then discuss popular movies that many find troublesome given their depiction of history, racially distorted attitudes and dated characterizations of gender roles and gay characters.

The month kicks off with the 1939 epic “Gone With the Wind” (7 p.m., TCM), a film long derided for its depiction of slaves and masters before, during and after the Civil War. Unlike some movies criticized in retrospect, “Gone With the Wind” was the subject of nationwide protests and boycotts in its own time, too.

Other popular films to be discussed are “The Jazz Singer” (March 11), “The Searchers” (March 18) and “The Children’s Hour” (March 25).

All in all, this is a good idea. It’s far better to try to understand a work of art in the context of its own time than simply disown and dismiss it out of hand. To think historically is also to think of how the popular entertainment of our own period will be considered some 80 years from now.

