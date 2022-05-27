TV highlights for May 27: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' miniseries on Disney+

Memorial Day weekend arrives with the return of two popular and entirely critic-proof franchises. Streaming on Disney+, the six-part miniseries "Obi-Wan Kenobi" features "Star Wars" veterans Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen.

While those two performers recall the "Star Wars" revival that began in 1999, the Memorial Day arrival for "Kenobi" reminds us that the original "Star Wars," now called "A New Hope," debuted on May 25, 1977. Its spectacular box office pretty much established the holiday as the kickoff weekend for summer blockbusters some 45 years ago, "in a galaxy, far, far away."

Not as venerable, but no less beloved, Netflix's "Stranger Things" returns for its fourth season. It will arrive in two installments, with additional episodes arriving on July 1. Not unlike "Star Wars," this series has created its own reality and mythology and has a knowledgeable and obsessive fan base.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

If you don't know what time it is, it's because the Syfy network is in the middle of a "Quantum Leap" marathon (from 5 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m., Saturday), part of throwback Friday marathons the channel began on May 13. NBC recently ordered a reboot of "Leap." Future marathons will feature 24-hour helpings of "Battlestar Galactica" and "Xena: Warrior Princess."

network is in the middle of a part of throwback Friday marathons the channel began on May 13. NBC recently ordered a reboot of "Leap." Future marathons will feature 24-hour helpings of "Battlestar Galactica" and "Xena: Warrior Princess." The truth hurts on the ninth season finale of "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC). This drama's 10th season was assured way back in February.

This drama's 10th season was assured way back in February. George Takei ("Star Trek") hosts "Together As One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage -- A Soul of a Nation Special" (7 p.m., ABC).

"Great Performances" (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) celebrates the late Stephen Sondheim and his musical "Company."

celebrates the late Stephen Sondheim and his musical "Company." Anthony's sketchy cousin invites trouble on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

NEW ON STREAMING

Directed by Ron Howard and streaming on Disney+, the 2022 documentary "We Feed People" profiles chef Jose Andres, whose World Central Kitchen organization has been bringing food to troubled areas for the past 12 years.

Both Andres and his organization offer a counterpoint to reality television's focus on chefs as celebrities, servants to the fabulous or mercurial taskmasters throwing tantrums for the camera.

Andres and his Kitchen group have responded to natural disasters that have left thousands without shelter and power, and most crucially, a next meal. The film follows him to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria left many islanders stranded and starving. Andres has been in the news for the past three months, providing meals to people in Ukraine whose lives have been upended by Russia's invasion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0