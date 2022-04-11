TV highlights for Monday, April 11: CMT Music Awards on CBS tonight

Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie host the 2022 CMT Music Awards (7 p.m., CBS), bestowing honors voted on by fans. Look for performances from Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town. The Judds are scheduled to perform “Love Can Build a Bridge,” the mother-daughter duo’s first nationally televised awards-show performance in more than 20 years.

In addition to CBS, the 2022 CMT Music Awards will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Curiously, the CMT Awards do not air on CMT.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Luke tries to understand Darth’s origins in the 1983 sequel “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” (4:30 p.m., TNT).

Contestants perform on “American Song Contest” (7 p.m., NBC) and “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).

A minor holdup with major implications on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).

Spencer takes a new approach on “All American” (7 p.m., CW).

An unidentified car-crash victim holds secrets on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox).

Eve discovers that she may need Villanelle’s help to take on the 12 on a repeat of the series finale of “Killing Eve” (8 p.m., AMC), with added bonus content.

Elena’s new pursuer complicates matters on “The Endgame” (9 p.m., NBC).

An underestimated surgeon surprises his colleagues on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC).

An expert chef helps a floundering bakery survive in the new series “Bake or Break” (9 p.m., Food).

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) returns to a live studio audience.

CULT CHOICE

A naive girl (Sissy Spacek) blandly narrates her travels as she tags along with a serial killer (Martin Sheen) on an interstate killing spree in director Terrence Malick’s 1973 drama “Badlands” (1:30 p.m., TCM), followed by “Bonnie & Clyde” (3:15 p.m., TCM) and “Gun Crazy” (5:15 p.m., TCM).

