TV highlights for Monday, April 18: 'Better Call Saul' starts final season

Nacho seeks refuge as "Better Call Saul" (8 p.m., AMC and AMC+) enters its sixth and final season. The season will unfold in two parts, with the second half beginning on July 11. An acclaimed sequel to the much-lauded (and perhaps over-praised) "Breaking Bad," this series requires no introduction.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Calvin complicates Dave's peacemaking efforts on "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m., CBS).

Contestants perform on "American Song Contest" (7 p.m., NBC) and "American Idol" (7 p.m., ABC).

and Penthouse views can be murder on "9-1-1" (7 p.m., Fox).

Money changes everything on "All American" (7 p.m., CW).

Three incidents may be linked on "9-1-1: Lone Star" (8 p.m., Fox).

An arms dealer resurfaces on "NCIS" (8 p.m., CBS).

A shipwreck introduces exotic species to the islands on "NCIS: Hawai'i" (9 p.m., CBS).

Elena's new target may reveal her motives on "The Endgame" (9 p.m., NBC).

A young patient may have been abused under foster care on "The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC).

The "POV" (10 p.m., PBS) documentary "On the Divide" looks at culture war politics in McAllen, Texas, home to the last abortion clinic in the area.

CULT CHOICE

A cowboy sharpshooter (Tom Selleck) moves to Australia and quarrels with his genocidal boss (Alan Rickman) in the 1990 Western "Quigley Down Under" (6 p.m., HBO Family). Laura San Giacomo also stars.

NEW ON STREAMING

"The Batman," the highest-grossing film of the year, begins streaming on HBO Max. Robert Pattinson stars in the title role. Paul Dano plays the Riddler in a cast that includes Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The arrival of this blockbuster marks a departure from HBO Max's COVID-era policy of streaming films on the same day as their theatrical release.

