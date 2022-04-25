TV highlights for Monday, April 25: 'Gentleman Jack' back for 2nd season

Now in its second season, “Gentleman Jack” (9 p.m., HBO) stars Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, a real-life 19th-century landowner and developer who helped bring the Industrial Revolution to Yorkshire in the 1830s.

Lister was a business genius at the time when most women were consigned to quiet domesticity. She was tall, mannish and brusque. Most importantly, she left behind a diary, written in a secret code of her own devising that detailed a life of lesbian relationships and desire that was simply unheard of in the 1830s.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

For what it’s worth, tonight’s episodes of “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox) and “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS) both involve victims dispatched by saunas.

Drew Carey hosts “The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS).

Contestants perform on “American Song Contest” (7 p.m., NBC) and “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).

A therapeutic breakthrough on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox).

A Navy engineer expires on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Val questions everything on “The Endgame” (9 p.m., NBC).

Keeping secrets on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).

The “Independent Lens” (10 p.m. on Channel 11, 11 p.m. on Channel 10, PBS) documentary “Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness” explores memory, dreams, the workings of the mind and the boundary between the physical body and the human spirit.

NEW SERIES

It’s back to Baltimore for creators David Simon (“The Wire”) and George Pelecanos. Based on the book of the same name by Baltimore Sun journalist Justin Fenton, “We Own This City” (8 p.m., HBO) looks at the workings of the city’s Gun Trace Task Force, a unit designed to make drug arrests and seize weapons from gangs and dealers. Not to give too much away, but the Gun Trace Task Force puts up numbers just too “good” to be true. And how they achieve those statistics and how that proves to be its undoing is the subject of the series.

