TV Highlights for Monday, April 4: Ken Burns takes on Benjamin Franklin

Prolific documentarian and historian Ken Burns spends four hours over the next two nights recalling “Benjamin Franklin” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS, concludes Tuesday).

Franklin emerges as the most interesting and accessible of the Founding Fathers, a character with a sophisticated sense of humor and a bawdy history with the ladies. Forced to leave school after only a few years, he emerged as one of the leading intellectuals of the 18th century.

“Benjamin Franklin” catalogs his remarkable life and achievements, including pretty much the invention of American society, the founding of libraries and fire companies, and the enshrinement of efficient postal delivery as a service and a right. And all that was before he became an essential player in the drafting of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and diplomatic efforts on behalf of the American cause.

“Franklin” does not shy away from revealing his faults, including his failures as a husband and father as well as sharing attitudes and behaviors common among English and American white males in the 18th century. He owned slaves — but would evolve into an abolitionist. Once again, Ken Burns has chosen a rich and resonant subject.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A commander mourned on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS).

Contestants sing on “American Song Contest” (7 p.m., NBC) and “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).

A pilot’s suicide sheds light on a secret smuggling service in the new series “The Invisible Pilot” (8 p.m., HBO).

A biohacker’s experiments backfire on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC).

Val’s backstory complicates an operation on “The Endgame” (9 p.m., NBC).

CULT CHOICE

A priest (Heath Ledger) encounters an immortal “sin eater” in the 2003 shocker “The Order” (9 p.m., Cinemax).

