TV Highlights for Monday, June 13: 'Digital Addiction' debuts on A&E

Having explored (and exploited) “Hoarders” and their accumulations, A&E turns to a new variation on dysfunction with “Digital Addiction” (9 p.m., A&E).

COVID-19 arrived in 2020, some dozen years into the smartphone era. People were already accustomed to using their phones for shopping, following the news, keeping up with friends on social media and finding companionship.

Forced quarantine shut many people in their homes just when they were already primed to retreat from person-to-person interactions. This being an A&E show, the focus here is on extreme behavior. We meet a woman with an unusual number of devices, and each of these electronic crutches seems to mean more to her than her daughter or her friends. And those friends and family think it’s time for an intervention — the name of another A&E show, whose 24th season begins tonight at 8.

We meet twin brothers who have shut out the world due to their online porn addiction. Others have fallen prey to the aggressive marketing of sports betting, while one woman only feels “safe” in the virtual world.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Competition on “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC).

What’s that song on “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” (7 p.m., Fox).

A recently jilted woman becomes the personal assistant to an injured football star in the 2016 romance “Love on the Sidelines” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

A brush with biotoxins on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics meet in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals (8 p.m., ABC).

A pregnant veteran finds a home for her family on the debut of “The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich” (8 p.m., HGTV).

A troubled actress loses herself in her role in a French TV show in “Irma Vep” (8 p.m., HBO).

Environmentalists taunt a tech tycoon on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

A young woman (Katie Holmes) living in a cramped apartment in an ungentrified section of Manhattan invites her squabbling family for a Thanksgiving dinner she doesn’t know how to cook in the 2003 low-budget drama-comedy “Pieces of April” (7 p.m., TMC).

