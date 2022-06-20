TV Highlights for Monday, June 20: 'Murder' examines small-town shocker

The new six-part series “Mind Over Murder” (9 p.m., HBO) certainly offers a novel take on the true-crime docuseries. In addition to glancing back at a notorious 1985 murder that shocked a small town, producers stage a dramatic reading and performance in a local theater using trial transcripts and police documentation. And it “stars” local residents, forcing the town to relive incidents and the community’s divided reaction to events.

On the surface, Beatrice, Neb., can seem just like any other American town. In 1985, townsfolk were shocked to learn of the brutal murder of Helen Wilson, a 68-year-old grandmother. Police soon tracked down six suspects. The “Beatrice Six,” as they were dubbed in media reports, were eventually convicted. But were they guilty?

Airing over the next five Monday nights, “Mind” will examine the nature of memory, confession, coercion, peer pressure and local justice.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals (7 p.m., ABC).

A fetching entrepreneur who specializes in monarch-themed birthday party planning discovers that one of her clients is a handsome single dad in the 2022 romance “Feeling Butterflies” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

The death of a SEAL on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

“The American Presidency With Bill Clinton” (History) examines administrations that have had to react to extremist violence (8 p.m.) and how different presidents have treated disenfranchised citizens (9 p.m.).

Jane Lynch host “The Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC) game show.

NEW ON STREAMING

Summer’s arrival means vacation plans. Streaming on Spectrum Originals, the four-part thriller “The Holiday” follows a dream vacation that takes a decidedly dark turn. Based on a bestselling novel of the same name by T.M. Logan.

