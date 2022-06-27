TV Highlights for Monday, June 27: 'Late Late Show' visiting the UK

‘Late Late Show’ visiting the UK

Having announced that he was leaving “The Late Late Show” (11:35 p.m., CBS) next summer, James Corden has already embarked on his valedictory lap. Hey, it’s never too early!

“Late Late” will spend the week in the U.K., taping shows at Freemasons’ Hall in central London. Over the course of the week, from tonight through Thursday, Corden will welcome guests including Vin Diesel, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, John Boyega, Jamie Dornan, David Harbour, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and Tessa Thompson. The host has also taped a “Take a Break” segment with President Joe Biden, where Corden plays the role of a White House staffer.

Corden has hosted “Late Late” since 2015. While seven years is just a moment when compared to the three-decade reigns of hosts like Carson and Letterman, it seems entirely appropriate and even healthy for a young(ish) figure like Corden to decide it’s time for a change.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

ABC airs three hours of “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC).

A gender reveal party goes off the rails on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

“Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) examines a national crisis.

Teams compete on “The Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC).

Hackers cause a dam site disaster on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

The DNA exoneration of six “obviously” guilty locals shocks a small town in the docuseries “Mind Over Murder” (9 p.m., HBO).

CULT CHOICE

Beset by a mystery illness, a suburban woman (Julianne Moore) becomes increasingly allergic to her environment in the 1995 psychological thriller “Safe” (9 p.m., TCM), directed by Todd Haynes.

